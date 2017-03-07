Weaver receives Sagamore of the Wabash award posthumously

Submitted photo

Bev Weaver; Amanda, Jack and Colton Blair; Adam, Allison and Case Weaver; Pete and Becki Nocks; and Orville Weaver and Dana Weaver, accepted the award.

Phil Weaver, who was the face and voice of the Dearborn County 4-H Fair, serving in many capacities throughout his life, is the first Hoosier in the state’s history to be honored posthumously with the Sagamore of the Wabash Award, the highest honor bestowed by the governor to Indiana residents.

State Sen. Chip Perfect, District 43, who has close ties to the Dearborn County 4-H Fair, approached Gov. Eric Holcomb, and petitioned for the Sagamore award to be presented for the first time posthumously.

“He did so many things for the 4-H organization, we are only finding out since his passing all the contributions Phil made on our behalf,” said 4-H Youth Development Educator Liz Beiersdorfer.

It has been a year of change for Dearborn County 4-H as a new association treasurer was elected, and new announcers secured as masters of ceremonies for the opening ceremony, livestock shows, and Kiwanis Livestock Auction.

Weaver, a lifelong Aurora resident, also was a dedicated Dearborn County resident, who held elected office for 36 consecutive years.

He never lost an election after first winning the county treasurer’s race in 1980. Weaver also served as county clerk of courts several terms. Additionally, he served many years with Dollars for Scholars.

Weaver was honored as the final Dearborn County resident to carry the Indiana Bicentennial Torch.

In a fitting presentation, Perfect presented the Sagamore to Weaver’s family at the beginning of the livestock auction Friday, June 23, at 6:30 p.m.