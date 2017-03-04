Gov. Eric Holcomb has proclaimed April 3 through April 7 as Work Zone Awareness Week across Indiana. The week marks the ceremonial start to the highway construction season and intends to draw awareness to both motorist and worker safety while in the work zone – especially since the 2017 construction season is shaping up to be a large one.

INDOT is coordinating with the Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Labor, and other state agencies along with industry groups including the Indiana Chapter of the American Traffic Safety Services Association, Indiana Constructors Inc., and the Indiana Road Construction Awareness Corp. to hold events and increase public awareness about work zone safety.

The 2017 Work Zone Awareness theme is “Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands.”

On average since 2014, at least 12 people have been killed each year in INDOT roadway work zone crashes. Eighty percent of those killed are motorists or their passengers.

In calendar year 2017, INDOT will oversee more than 300 construction contracts totaling more than $1 billion in capital investment. The agency will resurface 3,047 lane miles of pavement; work on 41 capital projects aimed at improving traffic mobility and safety; and modernize or improve dozens of interchanges and intersections across the state. INDOT and its contractors will also rehabilitate or construct 486 bridges and small structures.

INDOT will use work zone signage, traffic alerts, social media, and project communication across the state to keep Hoosiers up to date on this year’s construction projects.

Drivers can also use an interactive online map to see which projects are under construction across the state. Click here to view the map. Current work zones and real-time traffic conditions are also available on INDOT’s TrafficWise map.

INDOT urges drivers to follow these safety tips to keep our work zones safe:

*Stay alert! Look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers.

*Pay attention. Work zone signs will tell drivers exactly what to expect ahead.

*Merge Early. If drivers merge as soon as they see signs, traffic will flow much more smoothly.

*Slow down! Don’t speed, there could be slowed or stopped vehicles in the construction zone.

*Keep your distance. Maintain a safe distance on all sides of the vehicles.

*Minimize distractions. The three Cs – cell phones, CDs, and coffee – are the primary cause of driver inattention.

*Plan ahead. Expect delays during construction season and allow extra travel time, or select an alternate route.