Youth Hiking Adventure: Friendship State Bank employee treks west

Julie Mathias, Friendship State Bank loan officer, embarked on her sixth journey to Yellowstone National Park this summer with American Youth Outreach Unlimited.

AYOU is a local, non-profit organization co-founded by Kendall Hankins in 2009. Its goal is to share the Yellowstone National Park with youth and encourage commitment to wildlife preservation through education and adventure.

Thirty-eight students have made the all-expenses paid trek since the program commenced in 2010.

Mathias accompanied five students, ages 16 to 18, from South Ripley, Milan and Jac-Cen-Del schools this year. All students were first-time flyers and arrived in Bozeman, Montana on July 8.

They set up camp at Gardiner Baptist Church in Gardiner, Montana and geared up for early mornings.

“We are up early and in the park,” said Mathias.

“The animals are very active early in the morning and evening. The kids love to see and photograph animals that they have only seen in books but now are face to face.”

Hiking Mount Washburn, a 1,400 feet elevation climb, was another highlight of the 10-day expedition.

“We start at an elevation of 8819 feet and end at 10219 feet. Think of it this way. The elevation in Versailles is 965 feet. These kids hiked up 9254 feet higher,” said Mathias.

“They experience the difference in the air and the change in temperature. This hike is challenging for all. It never fails that each kid is incredibly proud when they conquer this mountain.”

The adventurous crew returned on July 18 filled with awesome memories.

“My memories range from the looks on the kids’ faces the first time they see the vastness of Yellowstone to the animals,” said Mathias.

“They have experienced both bear and buffalo jams -and this year we got caught in some big ones. The laughter is abundant and most times until the bellies hurt.”

“I came home this year with a nickname,” Mathias added. “I’m affectionally called Nana. I even received an “I ♥ Nana” mug that they all signed and now sets in my office in Dillsboro.”

AYOU funds 100 percent of the trip for the youth, made possible from donations from area businesses, organizations and individuals.

Chaperones pay for their own expenses. Mathias finds every penny worthwhile and eagerly anticipates future adventures.

“Yellowstone is a magical place and I get to be partly responsible in sharing that little piece of heaven with others,” said Mathias.