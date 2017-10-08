Eastbound U.S. 50 closures next week for beams at Tanners Creek bridge

The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to close eastbound U.S. 50 during overnight hours next week weather permitting, beginning Monday night, Aug. 14, to allow contracted crews to offload and set bridge beams at Tanners Creek.

Beam-setting operations will occur sometime between the hours of 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through Friday night.

Sunesis, the state’s contractor for this $6 million bridge replacement project, is rebuilding the south half of the Tanners Creek bridge—replacing the three-lane bridge with a one accommodating four lanes. The new bridge is a five-span structure.

Each night, depending on weather and water levels at Tanner’s Creek, crews will set four concrete bulb-T beams across one span of the bridge.

Police patrols have been scheduled to close U.S. 50 east at South Tanner’s Creek Drive near where work is being staged. A mile-long closure—between mile markers 162.9 and 164.0—extends past the opposite end of the bridge.

Beams will be trucked under escort to the bridge site, off-loaded, then set in place atop end bents and bridge piers.

Two U.S. 50 lanes will remain closed at the bridge throughout each night’s activities. But motorists should be permitted to drive through the work zone between times when beams are actually being set.

Phase I construction began in October of 2016. Phase II should be completed—opening the new Tanner’s Creek bridge to traffic—before Thanksgiving.