KNIGHTS OPEN GOLF SEPT. 17 AT DEARBORN

AURORA - South Dearborn's 2017 Knights Open golf fund-raiser is set for Sunday, Sept. 17, at Dearborn Country Club.

Shotgun start is at 9 a.m. for the event, which benefits South Dearborn High School athletics.

Entry fee is $60 per person or $240 per four-person team and includes greens fees, cart rental, skins, dinner, beverages and awards.

Prizes go to the first and second place teams, skins winners and longest drive and closest to pin contest winners.

Sponsorship opportunities remain available for individuals or businesses.

To enter or to become a sponsor contact Ryan Walston at (812) 926-2099 or e-mail ryan.walston@sdcsc.k12.in.us, or call Doug Kinnett at (513) 404, 2440.

Red sponsorship level ($500) includes hole sponsorship with sign, free entry for your foursome, a basketball program advertisement and recognition as a Knights booster during football and basketball games.

White sponsorship ($250) includes hole sponsorship with sign and recognition as a Knights booster during football and basketball games.

Blue sponsorship ($75) is good for hole sponsorship with sign.