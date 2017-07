AURORA - South Dearborn volleyball tryouts for the 2017 fall season will start on the first day of school, Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 2-3, from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Teams will be announced Thursday from 5:30-6 p.m.

Summer participation is not required to try out.

For more information e-mail head coach Michelle Standriff at: michelle.standriff@sdcsc.k12.in.us.