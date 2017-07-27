SOUTH DEARBORN ALL SPORTS PASSES ON SALE
Thu, 07/27/2017 - 09:38 Journalpress1
AURORA - South Dearborn All Sports Passes for the 2017-18 school year are available for purchase now at the high school office.
Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
All Sports Passes are available for students ($40), adults ($60) or family ($200) in the office.
Passes are good for any contest except tournaments, including the state tournament series.
Student tickets (K-12) are available for purchased at all South Dearborn Community Schools, including parochial schools, at a discounted rate of $3.
Student tickets can only be used once, but are good for any high school athletic event.
Individual student ticket sales will be available starting Aug. 7.