SOUTH DEARBORN ALL SPORTS PASSES ON SALE

AURORA - South Dearborn All Sports Passes for the 2017-18 school year are available for purchase now at the high school office.

Office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All Sports Passes are available for students ($40), adults ($60) or family ($200) in the office.

Passes are good for any contest except tournaments, including the state tournament series.

Student tickets (K-12) are available for purchased at all South Dearborn Community Schools, including parochial schools, at a discounted rate of $3.

Student tickets can only be used once, but are good for any high school athletic event.

Individual student ticket sales will be available starting Aug. 7.