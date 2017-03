Scoreboard 3-30-17

H.S. baseball

East Central HS TROJANS

Varsity 2017 Spring Schedule

MARCH 30 - At Beechwood (Ky.)

APRIL 1 - At Madison (EC Baseball Classic), 10 a.m.

3 - At Columbus North, 6 p.m.

5 - At Franklin County

10 - At Connersville

13 - SOUTH DEARBORN

14 - At South Ripley, 5 p.m.

15 - At Bloomington South, 11 a.m.

17 - At Lawrenceburg, 5 p.m.

20 - GREENSBURG, 5 p.m.

21 - HARRISON (Ohio), 5 p.m.

22 - JENNINGS COUNTY, 11 a.m.

24 - At Hauser, 5 p.m.

25 - At Shelbyville

27 - FRANKLIN COUNTY *

28 - RUSHVILLE *

MAY 5 - BATESVILLE, 4:30 p.m. 8 - At South Dearborn, 5 p.m. *

9 - CONNERSVILLE *

11 - LAWRENCEBURG, 5 p.m. *

15 - At Greensburg, 5 p.m. *

16 - COLUMBUS EAST

24-29 - At Class 4A Sectional, TBA

Games at 5:30 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES* - Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games

East Central HS TROJANS Junior Varsity 2017 Spring Schedule

APRIL 3 - At Columbus North, 6 p.m.

5 - At Franklin County

8 - MADISON, 10 a.m.

10 - CONNERSVILLE

11 - At Harrison (Ohio), 5 p.m.

12 - SWITZERLAND CO.

13 - SOUTH DEARBORN

15 - At Batesville, 10:30 a.m.

17 - At Lawrenceburg, 5 p.m.

20 - GREENSBURG, 5 p.m.

22 - JENNINGS COUNT (2), 11 a.m.

25 - HARRISON (Ohio), 5 p.m.

28 - At Switzerland County

29 - RUSHVILLE, 10 a.m. *

MAY 2 - BLOOMINGTON NORTH, 6 p.m.

8 - At South Dearborn *

9 - At Connersville, 5 p.m. *

11 - LAWRENCEBURG, 5 p.m. *

13 - At EIAC JV Tournament, 10 a.m.

15 - At Greensburg, 5 p.m. *

16 - At EIAC JV Tourney Final, 5 p.m.

17 - SOUTH RIPLEY, 5 p.m.

18 - At Richmond

Games at 5:30 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES * - Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games

East Central HS TROJANS Freshman 2017 Spring Schedule

APRIL 3 - LAWRENCEBURG

8 - MADISON, 12 p.m.

10 - BATESVILLE, 5:30 p.m.

11 - FRANKLIN COUNTY, 5:30 P.M.

14 - CONNERSVILLE

20 - At Harrison (Ohio)

21 - GREENSBURG

25 - SOUTH DEARBORN, 5:30 p.m.

27 - At Franklin County, 5:30 p.m.

29 - JENNINGS COUNTY, 11 a.m.

MAY 2 - At Lawrenceburg

3 - HARRISON (Ohio)

4 - At Batesville, 5:30 p.m.

6 - At Columbus East, 10 a.m.

9 - At Milan

11 - At South Dearborn, 5:30 p.m.

16 - At Connersville

19 - At Greensburg

Games at 5 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES* - Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games

Lawrenceburg HS TIGERS Varsity 2017 Spring Schedule

MARCH 30 - At Harrison (Ohio)

APRIL 1 - SWITZERLAND CO., 11 a.m.

1 - CHARLESTOWN, 4 p.m.

3 - At Rising Sun

5 - CARLSON (Mich.), 5:30 p.m.

6 - SOUTH DEARBORN

10 - At Milan

13 - OLDENBURG ACADEMY

14 - At Jac-Cen-Del

15 - HAUSER (2), 11 a.m.

17 - EAST CENTRAL

20 - At Franklin County

25 - At Batesville, 5:30 p.m.

26 - At Union County

27 - GREENSBURG

29 - At Connersville (2), 11 a.m.

MAY 4 - At Greensburg *

5 - At Ross (Ohio)

9 - At South Dearborn, 5:30 p.m. *

11 - At East Central *

12 - RUSHVILLE (2), 5:30 p.m. *

15 - FRANKLIN COUNTY *

18 - BATESVILLE *

20 - At South Ripley (2), 11 a.m.

24 - At IHSAA Sectional (SD), TBA

Games at 5 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES* - Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games

Lawrenceburg HS TIGERS Junior Varsity 2017 Spring Schedule

MARCH 30 - HARRISON (Ohio)

31 - At Switzerland Co., 5:30 p.m.

APRIL 3 - At East Central (Fr.)

4 - RUSHVILLE, 5:30 p.m.

6 - At Cincinnati Elder

7 - At Madison

8 - At Greensburg (9) (Fr.), 11 a.m.

11 - At South Dearborn

14 - JAC-CEN-DEL

17 - EAST CENTRAL

18 - CIN. ST. XAVIER (2)

20 - At Franklin County

25 - At Batesville, 5:30 p.m.

26 - At South Ripley

27 - At Greensburg

28 - CONNERSVILLE (2) *

MAY 1 - SOUTH DEARBORN *

2 - EAST CENTRAL (Fr.)

3 - At Union County

4 - At Greensburg *

9 - BATESVILLE, 5:30 p.m. *

10 - UNION COUNTY

11 - At East Central *

13 - EIAC JV TOURNEY, 10 a.m.

16 - EIAC JV TOURNEY FINAL

Games at 5 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES* - Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games

South Dearborn HS KNIGHTS

Varsity 2017 Spring Schedule

APRIL 1 - At Floyd Central, 12 p.m.

1 - At New Albany, TBA

3 - SOUTH RIPLEY

5 - SWITZERLAND COUNTY

6 - At Lawrenceburg

8 - MILAN, 11 a.m.

10 - FRANKLIN COUNTY

13 - At East Central

15 - At Oldenburg Academy, 11 a.m.

20 - BATESVILLE

24 - At Greensburg

26 - At Scottsburg, 6 p.m.

29 - MADISON, 11 a.m.

MAY 2 - JENNINGS COUNTY

4 - At Franklin County *

6 - At Rushville, 11 a.m. *

8 - EAST CENTRAL *

9 - LAWRENCEBURG *

10 - At Rising Sun

13 - CONNERSVILLE, 11 a.m. *

16 - At Batesville *

18 - GREENSBURG *

19 - At Greyhound Invitational, Carmel, 6 p.m.

20 - At Greyhound Invitational (3), Carmel, 9 a.m.

24-29 - CLASS 3A SECTIONAL, TBA

Games at 5:30 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES* - Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games

South Dearborn HS KNIGHTS Junior Varsity 2017 Spring Schedule

APRIL 5 - SWITZERLAND COUNTY

8 - MILAN, 1 p.m.

10 - FRANKLIN COUNTY

11 - LAWRENCEBURG

13 - At East Central

18 - CONNERSVILLE

20 - BATESVILLE

24 - At Greensburg

26 - At Jac-Cen-Del

29 - MADISON, 11 a.m.

MAY 1 - At Lawrenceburg, 5 p.m. *

2 - JENNINGS COUNTY

4 - At Franklin County *

6 - At Rushville, 10 a.m. *

8 - EAST CENTRAL *

13 - EIAC TOURNEY, 12 p.m.

15 - At South Ripley, 5 p.m.

Games at 5:30 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES*- Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games

H.S. softball

East Central HS LADY TROJANS Varsity 2017 Spring Schedule

MARCH 30 - HARRISON (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.

31 - At Columbus North, 6 p.m.

APRIL 4 - CONNERSVILLE, 5:30 p.m.

10 - BATESVILLE, 5:30 p.m.

13 - SOUTH DEARBORN, 5:30 p.m.

17 - At Franklin County

19 - At Ft. Thomas (Ky.) Highlands

21 - At Ben Davis Spring Classic, Indpls., 5:30 p.m.

22 - At Ben Davis Spring Classic, Indpls. (3), 9 a.m.

24 - At Milan

25 - RUSHVILLE, 5:30 p.m.

26 - At Lawrenceburg

29 - HAUSER, 11 a.m.

MAY 2 - At South Dearborn, 5:30 p.m. *

3 - At Rushville, 5:30 p.m. *

4 - At Greensburg

8 - At Connersville, 5:30 p.m. *

9 - At Batesville, 5:30 p.m. *

10 - RISING SUN, 6 p.m.

11 - LAWRENCEBURG *

15 - GREENSBURG *

16 - FRANKLIN COUNTY, 5:30 p.m. *

18 - At Shelbyville, 5:30 p.m.

20 - JENNINGS COUNTY, 11 a.m.

Games at 5 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES* - Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games

East Central HS LADY TROJANS

Junior Varsity 2017 Spring Schedule

MARCH 30 - HARRISON (Ohio), 4:30 p.m.

31 - At Columbus North, 6 p.m.

APRIL 10 - BATESVILLE, 5:30 p.m.

12 - CONNERSVILLE

13 - SOUTH DEARBORN, 6:30 p.m.

17 - At Franklin County, 6 p.m.

25 - RUSHVILLE, 7 p.m.

26 - At Lawrenceburg

MAY 2 - At South Dearborn, 7 p.m. *

3 - At Rushville, 7 p.m. *

4 - At Greensburg, 7 p.m. *

9 - At Batesville, 7 p.m. *

11 - LAWRENCEBURG, 6:30 p.m. *

12 - At Connersville *

15 - GREENSBURG *

16 - FRANKLIN COUNTY, 5 p.m. 18 - At Shelbyville, 5:30 p.m.

20 - At Jennings County, 11 a.m.

Games at 5 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES* - Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games

Lawrenceburg HS LADY TIGERS Varsity 2017 Spring Schedule

MARCH 30 - TAYLOR (Ohio)

APRIL 3 - At Rising Sun

5 - JAC-CEN-DEL

8 - RUSHVILLE (2), 11 a.m. *

10 - At Franklin County, 5:30 p.m.

11 - At South Dearborn

14 - SOUTH RIPLEY

15 - SWITZERLAND CO. (2), 11 a.m.

17 - SOUTH DECATUR, 5:30 p.m.

18 - At Batesville, 5:30 p.m.

20 - GREENSBURG

22 - At Connersville (2), 11 a.m. *

25 - At Union County

26 - EAST CENTRAL

MAY 3 - SOUTH DEARBORN *

4 - At Oldenburg Academy

5 - At South Ripley

6 - HAUSER (2), 11 a.m.

8 - FRANKLIN COUNTY, 5:30 p.m. *

11 - At East Central *

16 - At Greensburg *

18 - BATESVILLE< 5:30 p.m. *

20 - MILAN, 10 a.m.

Games at 5 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES* - Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games

South Dearborn HS LADY KNIGHTS Varsity 2017 Spring Schedule

MARCH 25 - At Columbus North, 11 a.m.

27 - HARRISON (Ohio), 5 p.m.

29 - At Cincinnati Colerain

APRIL 1 - BROWN COUNTY, 11 a.m.

3 - At Switzerland County

4 - At Greensburg

7 - BATESVILLE

8 - SHELBYVILLE, 11 a.m.

10 - MILAN, 5 p.m.

11 - LAWRENCEBURG, 5 p.m.

13 - At East Central, 5 p.m.

15 - CONNERSVILLE, 11 a.m.

19 - At Franklin County

25 - ST. HENRY (Ky.)

26 - SOUTH RIPLEY, 5 p.m.

29 - At Jasper (2), 12 p.m.

MAY 1 - At Batesville *

2 - EAST CENTRAL, 5 p.m.. *

3 - At Lawrenceburg, 5 p.m. *

6 - At Brownsburg, 12 p.m.

6 - At Lebanon, 2 p.m.

9 - GREENSBURG *

11 - FRANKLIN COUNTY *

13 - At Rushville, 11 a.m. *

15 - At Richmond, 6 p.m.

16 - At Madison

18 - JENNINGS COUNTY

22-26- IHSAA Sectional, TBA

Games at 5:30 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES* - Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games

South Dearborn HS LADY KNIGHTS Junior Varsity 2017 Spring Schedule

MARCH 25 - At Columbus North, 11 a.m.

27 - At Harrison (Ohio), 5 p.m.

29 - At Cincinnati Colerain

APRIL 1 - BROWN COUNTY, 12:30 p.m.

3 - At Switzerland County, 7 p.m.

4 - At Greensburg

7 - BATESVILLE, 7 p.m.

8 - SHELBYVILLE, 11 a.m.

10 - MILAN, 6:30 p.m.

11 - LAWRENCEBURG, 5 p.m.

13 - At East Central, 6:30 p.m.

15 - At Connersville, 11 a.m.

18 - ST. HENRY (Ky.), 7 p.m.

19 - At Franklin County

24 - At Union County

26 - SOUTH RIPLEY, 6:30 p.m.

29 - At Jasper (2), 12 p.m.

MAY 1 - At Batesville, 7 p.m. *

2 - EAST CENTRAL, 7 p.m.. *

3 - At Lawrenceburg, 6:30 p.m. 6 - LEBANON, 11 a.m.

6 - BROWNSBURG, 1 p.m.

9 - GREENSBURG *

11 - FRANKLIN COUNTY, 7 p.m. 13 - RUSHVILLE, 11 a.m. *

16 - At Madison, 7 p.m.

18 - JENNINGS COUNTY, 7 p.m.

Games at 5:30 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES* - Eastern Ind. Athletic Conference games