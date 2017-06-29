L'BURG 3 ON 3 SHOOTOUT THURSDAY, JULY 13

LAWRENCEBURG - Lawrenceburg Basketball hosts its 3 On 3 Summer Shootout Thursday, July 13, with first round play starting at 6 p.m.

Space is limited to the first 32 teams in the double-elimination tournament, so register early.

Entry is open to males and females, high school students (including incoming freshmen) and older, with 3 or 4 players per team. Teams with 4 players sub at their own discretion.

Cost is $60 per team, with proceeds to benefit the Lawrenceburg boys basketball program. All participants receive a Shootout t-shirt.

Miscellaneous Lawrenceburg Tigers and Lawrenceburg Basketball t-shirts will be for sale at the event.

Teams should arrive between 5:15 and 5:45 p.m. to check in at the main gym Lauren Hill entrance, sign waivers and receive gifts.

Championship round time is to be announced, based on number of teams, but should conclude around 9:00 p.m.

Blind pairings draw is set for 12 noon in the LHS main gym. The public is welcome to attend.

Games will take place at Lawrenceburg High School. Main and auxiliary gyms will be used. The Greendale Middle School gym will be used should the auxiliary gym not be available, due to summer renovations.

Games are to 12 points by ones and twos. Detailed rules will be available at check-in.

Snacks, soft drinks, sport drinks and water available will be available at the main gym. Lawrenceburg Basketball gear also will be offered for sale.

Various gift cards prizes will be presented to the winners and runners-up. Current high school or college athletes cannot accept prizes.

Shootout sponsors include Friendship State Bank and Insurance, Haag Ford, Kelsey Chevrolet, Lawrence Motorsports, United Community Bank and Wilson Dentistry.

For more information contact Coach John Blackwell at: jblackwell@lburg.k12.in.us.