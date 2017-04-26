L'BURG GIRLS 4TH GRADE CHAMPIONS - Photos

Lawrenceburg 4th grade girls basketball team went 10-0 for the season and won the Southeastern Indiana 4th Grade League title recently, capping the run with a 3-0 outning at the Franklin County Shootout. They are, from left: Coach Tim Fassold, Kelsey Offutt, Sophia Fassold, Natalie Knigga, Hillary Knippenburg, Pacey Fassold, Savannah Steele, Sophie Wyly and Coach Jeff Fassold. Players not pictured are Brileigh Boyd and Azley Vertz. (Melissa Wyly)