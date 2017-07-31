17TH ANNUAL BULLDOG CHASE CAPS SIRC-IT

BATESVILLE - The fifth and final leg of the 2017 Southeastern Indiana Racing Circuit series benefit summer road racing series, the 17th annual Bulldog Chase 5K Run/Walk, gets an 8:30 a.m. start this Saturday, Aug. 5, at Batesville Middle School, 201 N. Mulberry Street.

A fund-raiser for Bulldogs' boys and girls cross country team, the 3.1-mile event follows fast course that starts and finishes at the middle school.

Race day entry fee is $18 per individual, or $22 with an official Bulldogs Chase t-shirt, while supplies last.

Awards will be given to the overall male and female 5K Run winners and the top Masters male and female runners, plus the top two finishers in each 5K Run age group, male and female.

5K Walk awards go to the overall male and female winners and the top finishers in each age group.

5K Run age groups include Under 12, 12-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-24, 25-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and over.

Age groups for the 5K Walk include Under 20, 20-39 and 40 & Over.

Online registration is available at www.stuartroadracing.com.

For more information contact race director Lisa Gausman at (812) 363-5283 or e-mail: lgausman@batesville.k12.in.us.