3A BASEBALL SECTIONAL GAMES PPD. TONIGHT

AURORA - Tonight's (Wednesday) Class 3A Sectional 29 baseball games at South Dearborn High School have been postponed to Thursday because of this afternoon's heavy downpour.

Pushed back one day, Thursday's schedule remains the same otherwise, with Rushville vs. Franklin County in the 5:30 p.m. opener at Highlander Field, followed by Greensburg vs. Lawrenceburg at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Sectional 29 Games 3 and 4 are bumped to Friday, with Connersville vs. Batesville at 5:30 p.m. and South Dearborn's Knights vs. Madison at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Class 3A sectional semifinals matching the winners from the first two rounds still are scheduled for Saturday, at 11:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Sectional 29 championship is slated for a 6 p.m. start on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29, at South Dearborn.