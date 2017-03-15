SD 7TH BOYS SEI TOURNAMENT CHAMPS - Photo

South Dearborn Middle Schools seventh-grade Squires boys basketball team (16-5) won the 2017 SEI Tournament championship over Jac-Cen-Del, 45-33, in January. They are (not in order) Ben Cassini, Austin Bedel, Ashton Cotton, Eli Hoffman, Seth Powers, Eli Ridlin, Corbin McHenry, Landon Marksberry, Ethan Lang, Justin McGraw, CJ Rogers, Reese Willoughby, Dyllon Stewart, Logan Ross, Jackson Goodall, Lane Cutter and David Harp. Squires were coached by Shane McHenry, Bill Rose and Ronnie Morehead. Hoffman led SDMS with 18 points in the final, while Willoughby added 13, Marksberry seven and McHenry five. Squires beat Milan 35-17 in the SEI first round and edged Batesville 40-37 in overtime in the semifinals. (SDMS Athletics)