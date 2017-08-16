SD GIRLS BASKETBALL COACH SEARCH ON

AURORA - South Dearborn High School is searching for a new girls varsity basketball coach for the 2017-18 season.

After four years with a 12-59 record, former Lady Knights coach Mike Bree, a Milan native, recently informed school officials that his family is returning to New York.

Qualified applicants may apply online at http://www.sdcsc.k12.in.us/services/human-resources, or by e-mailing athletic director Ryan Walston at ryan.walston@sdcsc.k12.in.us.