Sunman-Dearborn Middle School’s girls seventh-grade Trojans Red team (14-3) won the SEI basketball tournament title March 9, defeating St. Louis, Jac-Cen-Del and Greendale en route to the crown. They are, from left: Coach Rick Moorman, Hope Fox, Maycey Lewis, Anna Coffman, Avery Daniels, Katie Johnson, Hailey May and Olivia Knueven. (S-DMS Athletics)