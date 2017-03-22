SUNMAN-DEARBORN 8TH SEI TOURNEY CHAMPS - PHOTO

Sunman-Dearborn Middle School’s girls eighth-grade Trojans Red team (15-2) won the SEI basketball tournament title March 9, defeating St. Louis, Jac-Cen-Del and Greendale en route to the crown. They are, first row, from left: Lacey Kelly, Emma Ertel and Gracie Baker. Second row: Lydia Trabel, Charsan McCory, Paige Carpenter, Molly Robison, Natalie Schnell, Kyla Maxwell and Coach Michael Johnson. (S-DMS Athletics)