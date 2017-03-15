TROJAN 8TH BOYS SEI TOURNEY CHAMPIONS - Photo

Sunman-Dearborn Middle Schools eighth-grade Trojans boys basketball team (14-6) won the 2017 SEI Tournament championship over Batesville 52-43, in January. They are, first row, from left: Luke Storie, Aidan Knecht, JJ Stenger, AJ Messmore, Luke Hornbach and Josh Stroud. Second row: Sam Kirchgassner, Landen Weis, Brady Spangler, Logan Rohrbacher, Luke Collinsworth, Coach Thomas Meyer and son Benjamin Meyer. Trojans defeated South Ripley 42-37 in the first round and St. Louis 38-35 in the semifinals. Collinsworth led S-D in scoring in the tourney, averaging 24 points per game. (S-DMS Athletics)