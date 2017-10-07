11TH ANNUAL TROJAN TROT 5K SET SATURDAY

ST. LEON - East Central's 11th annual Trojan Trot 5K Run/Walk, the second leg of the 2017 Southeastern Indiana Racing Circuit, hits the road at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Leon American Legion Post 464.

A fund-raiser for EC's cross country Trojans, as are all five SIRC-it series races, Trojan Trot's 3.1-mile course starts and finishes at Post 464, following a relatively flat circuit on asphalt county roads.

Online registration for the chip-timed event is available at the Stuart Road Racing LLC web site, www.stuartroadracing.com.

Pre-registration fee (by July 11) is $17, including an official Trojan Trot 5K t-shirt, or $12 without the t-shirt.

Race day registration at Post 464 will be $22 with the t-shirt or $18 without.

5K Run age group categories for men and women will be 12 & under, 13-14, 15-16, 17-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-69 and 70 & over.

5K Walk age groups for men & women are 19 & under, 20-39 and 40 & over.

5K Run awards will be presented to the overall male and female winners plus the top three finishers in each age group for men and women

5K Walk awards go to the overall male and female winners and top finisher per age group.

All registered runners and walkers will be eligible for door prizes at the drawing held after the postrace awards ceremony. Entrants must be present to win.

For more information contact race director Steve Cotherman at scotherman@comcast.net or (812) 537-4429.