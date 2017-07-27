EC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAY AUGUST 5

ST. LEON - East Central High School and Sunman-Dearborn Middle School Football Media Day is set for Saturday, August 5 at Trojan Field.

Team and individual photo session begins at 7 a.m. with student manager and cheerleaders.

Varsity football photos will be at 7:30 a.m., with freshman football photos at 7:45 a.m. Eighth-grade football photos are set for 8 a.m. with seventh grade photos at 8:15 a.m.

Football scrimmages begin at 9 a.m. with seventh grade, followed by team introductions at 9:30 a.m. Eighth grade scrimmage at 9:45 a.m. will be followed by introductions at 10:15 a.m.

Freshman and junior varsity scrimmage is slated for 10:30-11 a.m., with varsity and jayvee scrimmage from 11:05 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Post scrimmage activities will included food and drinks from 12:30-12:45 p.m.

Meet The Team introductions will take place in the Performing Arts Center from 1-1:45 p.m.