EC GIRLS BASKETBALL CAMP JUNE 12-15

ST. LEON - The 2017 East Central Girls Basketball Summer Camp, for incoming kindergarten through sixth-graders, is set for June 12-15 from 12:30-1:45 p.m. at the EC Fieldhouse.

Cost if $5 for one child, $80 for two or $95 for three. Checks should be payable to SEI Stars.

Camp will focus on ball handling, shooting form, defensive fundamentals, offensive basics and mental attitude and toughness.

Features will include daily fundamentals drills, skills competitions and daily game situations. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and basketball, with trophies for award winners.

Coach Kevin Moore stated the program's basic intent:

"The game of basketball should be fun, and, in this program, we pride ourselves on having fun, working hard, and winning.

"At our youth camp we will emphasize those three things while teaching important fundamental skills necessary to be a skilled player."

Advantages for campers include:

• Instruction on the fundamentals needed to be a successful player, now and in the future.

• The chance to be introduced and work with future high school coaches.

• The opportunity to make a connection with the current high school players who are terrific role models and talented basketball players - not to mention girls who have gone through the youth program.

• Learning drills that can be used at home to improve fundamental skills.

For more information contact Coach Moore at (812) 576-3500, extension 12902, or go to: www.ectrojanbasketball.com.