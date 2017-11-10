EIAC FRESHMAN VOLLEYBALL CHAMPS - Photo

East Central High School’s Lady Trojans won Saturday’s Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference Freshman Volleyball Tournament title at South Dearborn. Coach Chloe Wilhelm’s team defeated Connersville and Batesville, both by 2-0 scores, in pool play, then downed Greensburg 25-10, 25-11 in the championship. They are (not in order): Charsan McCory, Jessie Stenger, Emma Ertel, Rebecca Parnell, Ella Fledderman and Allison Huismann. (EC Athletics)