H.S. soccer

IHSAA GIRLS REGIONAL

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

CLASS 3A at Zionsville

ZYSA Complex

EAST CENTRAL 5, Lawrence North 0

Guerin Catholic 6, Plainfield 0

Guerin Catholic 3, EAST CENTRAL 0, championship

H.S. volleyball

IHSAA SECTIONALS

October 10-14

CLASS 4A - Sectional 14

At Columbus North

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

EAST CENTRAL 3, Bloomington North 2 (25-19, 16-25, 13-25, 25-22, 15-12)

Bloomington South 3, Shelbyville 0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-9)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Bloomington South 3, EAST CENTRAL 2

Columbus North 3, Columbus East 0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-18)

Bloomington South 3, Columbus North 1, championship (25-10, 23-25, 25-17, 25-15)

CLASS 3A - Sectional 29

At Franklin County (Brookville)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

Greensburg 3, SOUTH DEARBORN 0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-17)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Madison 3, Franklin County 0 (25-14, 25-19, 25-15)

LAWRENCEBURG 3, Batesville 1 (17-25, 25-22, 25-11, 25-22)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

Greensburg 3, Rushville 0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-19)

Madison, 3, LAWRENCEBURG 2 (20-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19, 15-12)

Madison, 3, Greensburg 2, championship (23-25, 25-22, 24-26, 25-20, 15-10)

CLASS A - Sectional 60

At Hauser (Hope)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 10

RISING SUN 3, Jac-Cen-Del 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-20)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

Oldenburg Academy 3, Southwestern (Shelby) 2 (23-25, 25-17, 23-25, 25-16, 15-8)

Hauser 3, Waldron 0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-8)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

South Decatur 3, RISING SUN 1 (27-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17)

Hauser 3, Oldenburg Academy 0 (25-15, 25-14, 25-11)

Hauser 3, South Decatur 0, championship (25-9, 25-8, 25-3)

H.S. football

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

LAWRENCEBURG 69, SOUTH DEARBORN 0

Indpls. Chatard 31, EAST CENTRAL 14

Batesville 47, Connersville 7

Greensburg 43, Rushville 20 *

Harrison (Ohio) 56, Franklin County 20

* - EIAC 3A Division game

Class 4A Sectional 23:

Class 3A Sectional 31:

Other area teams:

Milan 67, Switzerland Co. 0

North Decatur 61, Oldenburg Academy 0

Sheridan 55, South Decatur 13

EASTERN INDIANA

ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

2017 Varsity Standings

Regular Season Final

(Through October 13)

4A DIVISION

School W-L Div. Pts. PA

*East Central 6-3 3-0 280 131

Franklin Co. 5-4 2-1 355 293

Connersville 4-5 1-2 201 319

S.Dearborn 2-7 0-3 108 275

* - Division champion

3A DIVISION

School W-L Div. Pts. PA

*Lawrenceburg 8-1 3-0 373 119

Batesville 6-3 2-1 271 214

Greensburg 3-6 1-2 206 262

Rushville 0-9 0-3 199 431

* - Division champion

IHSAA SECTIONALS

First Round

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

CLASS 4A - Sectional 23

Franklin Co. (5-4) at Jennings Co. (2-7

Madison (1-8) at Silver Creek (7-2)

EAST CENTRAL (6-3) at Edgewood (3-6) (Elletsville), 7 p.m.

Scottsburg (3-6) at SOUTH DEARBORN (2-7) (Knights Stadium, Aurora) , 7 p.m.

CLASS 3A - Sectional 31

Brownstown Central (8-1) at LAWRENCEBURG (8-1) (Dick Meador Stadium/Neary Memorial Field), 7 p.m.

Greensburg (3-6) at Salem (6-3)

Charlestown (4-5) at Batesville (6-3)

North Harrison (9-0) at Corydon Central (1-8)

CLASS 2A - Sectional 37

Heritage Christian (6-3) at Milan (8-1)

Triton Central (6-3) at Knightstown (4-5)

Eastern Hancock (5-4) at Centerville (7-2)

Indpls. Scecina (8-1) at Union County (5-4)

CLASS 2A - Sectional 39

Switzerland Co. (3-5) at Eastern (Pekin) (2-7)

Clarksville (0-9) at Paoli (7-2)

Providence (4-5) at Perry Central (4-5)

Crawford County (2-7) at Mitchell (7-2)

CLASS A - Sectional 46

Hagerstown (8-1) at North Decatur (5-4)

Oldenburg Academy (2-7) at Tri (Straughn) (4-5)

Cambridge City Lincoln (1-8) at Indpls. Lutheran (7-2)

South Decatur (4-5) at Edinburgh (1-8)

Tigers 69

Knights 0

Friday, October 13

At Lawrenceburg

So.Dearborn 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Lawrenceburg 41 7 14 7 -- 69

Scoring:

LB - 1Q - 10:15 - Hunter Privett 34-yard run, Payton Seig kick (LB 7-0)

LB - 1Q - 6:55 - Mason Parris 8-yard run, Seig kick (LB 14-0)

LB - 1Q - 5:30 - Privett 17-yard run, Seig kick (LB 21-0)

LB - 1Q - 3:03 - Austin Weimer to Jalen Parks 34-yard pass, kick failed (LB 27-0)

LB - 1Q - 1:05 - Dawson Craig 6-yard run, Seig kick (LB 34-0)

LB - 1Q - 0:12.3 - Weimer to Parris 27-yard pass, Seig kick (LB 41-0)

LB - 2Q - 5:22 - Privett 2-yard run, Seig kick (LB 48-0)

LB - 3Q - Privett 1-yard run, Seig kick (LB 55-0)

LB - 3Q - Parks 7-yard run, Seig kick (LB 62-0)

LB - 4Q - Blake Bartley 1-yard run, Seig kick (LB 69-0)

Chatard 31

East Central 14

Friday, October 13

At Indpls. Arlington

East Central 0 14 0 0 — 14

Bishop Chatard 7 7 7 10 — 31

Scoring:

BC - 1Q - 3:11 - Mark Nondorf to Andrew Sowinski 15-yard pass, Ben Schrage kick (BC 7-0)

BC - 2Q - 11:31 - Daylen Taylor 27-yard run, Schrage kick (BC 14-0)

EC - 2Q - 7:36 - Alex Maxwell 1-yard run, Caden Browndyke kick (BC 14-7)

EC - 2Q - 2:04 - Maxwell 1-yard run, Browndyke kick (14-14)

BC - 3Q - 6:55 - Tony Harrison 2-yard run, Schrage kick (BC 21-14)

BC - 4Q - 11:49 - Nondorf 1-yard run, Schrage kick (BC 28-14)

BC - 4Q - 1:41 - Schrage 34-yard field goal (BC 31-14)