Williamson awarded Eskew Mental Attitude award

East Central Trojan linebacker Jayden Williamson was selected as the Class 4A Phil N. Eskew Mental Attitude award winner after Saturday’s state title victory by EC.

A senior, Williamson was a team captain and a three-time member of the Eastern Indiana Athletic Conference team and All-Dearborn County Team.

He played primarily on defense and had 68 tackles (seven in the state title game) and 1.5 sacks this season. On offense, he played fullback, helping to lead the blocking for a team that rushed for 3,762 yards and 57 TDs. He rushed for 130 yards and two TDs this season while missing two games.

“I’ve worked hard and I’m so glad I can accept this award,” he said on the field right after the game. “I’m speechless about this game and speechless about the award.”

Coach Justin Roden said he was the most deserving winner, who has called him a nerd. Williamson didn’t disagree altogether with his coach.

“It’s a compliment to me because I’ve been doing well in school,” he said.

Williamson is ranked in the top 20 percent of his class and is a member of the National Honor Society, Drug Free Club, Academic Team, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He is active in the community volunteering for the North Dearborn Food Pantry, Heart House homeless shelter, and as an assistant coach with the Sunman Dearborn Youth Athletic Association football program.

He is the son of Tiffany and Justin Griffin of Lawrenceburg. He is planning to attend the University of Indianapolis to study accounting with a minor in criminal justice.

Two years ago, when EC was runner-up to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger, Est Central tight end Connor Lynch won the Eskew award.

The Indianapolis Colts presented a $1,000 scholarship to East Central High School in Williamson’s name. Each year the IHSAA executive commit selects a senior player who was nominated by his principal and coach was determined to have best demonstrated mental attitude, scholarship, leadership, and athletic ability. The award is named in honor of IHSAA’s third commissioner from 1962-1976.